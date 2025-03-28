7 Most-loved and traditional Hyderabadi desserts for Eid 2025

Eid is just a couple of days away, and Hyderabadis are in full festive mode, making last-minute preparations to ensure a grand celebration. From bustling markets filled with people searching for the perfect Eid outfits to kitchens getting stocked with ingredients for the elaborate Eid feast, the excitement is palpable.

Families are busy planning their Eid Milap gatherings, carefully noting down dishes to prepare. While Biryani and Sheerma Khurma take center stage in the Eid feast, no celebration is complete without indulging in some more traditional Hyderabadi desserts.

Hyderabadi Desserts To Prepare On Eid

The star of the Eid spread is undoubtedly Sheer Khurma – a rich and creamy vermicelli dessert made with milk, dates, nuts, and saffron. This royal delicacy is a must-have in every Muslim household, served to guests as a sweet token of festivity.

Another beloved dessert that Hyderabadis love indulging in is Qubani Ka Meetha, a luscious apricot-based sweet treat, often topped with fresh cream or ice cream for that extra indulgence.

Equally popular is Double Ka Meetha, a Hyderabadi-style bread pudding soaked in flavored milk, saffron, and dry fruits.

This year, some trending Eid desserts include Apricot Delight, a modern twist on the traditional Qubani Ka Meetha, and Fruit Cream with ice cream, a refreshing mix of fresh fruits and rich cream, perfect for those who love light yet indulgent treats.

For those who prefer classic flavors, Chaawal Ka Meetha (Muzaffar), a fragrant and sweet saffron-infused rice dessert, and Gajar Ka Halwa, the rich and comforting carrot pudding, remain top choices for a festive feast.

As Eid preparations reach their peak, kitchens across Hyderabad are filled with the sounds of laughter, joy and the clinking of utensils, with ladies prepping up for Eid delicacies.

Which is your favorite Hyderabadi dessert? Comment below.