7 Must-watch Fahad Mustafa dramas for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has firmly established himself as one of the country’s top talents, delivering powerful performances in several hit dramas. Currently, Fahad is in the spotlight for his role as Mustafa in the ongoing superhit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, where he stars opposite Hania Aamir, who plays Sharjeena.

The on-screen chemistry between the two has left viewers hooked, and Fahad’s portrayal of Mustafa has taken his popularity to new heights.

For fans of Fahad Mustafa, now is the perfect time to explore his previous body of work, which is filled with standout performances that have left a lasting mark on the industry. Here’s a list of his must-watch dramas:

List Of Fahad Mustafa’s Best Pakistani Dramas

1. Kankar (2013)

Kankar is a social drama that delves into the dark realities of domestic violence and marital abuse. Fahad Mustafa plays Sikandar, Kiran’s charming yet abusive husband. His nuanced performance sheds light on societal pressures that fuel domestic violence, earning him critical acclaim and making Kankar one of the most impactful dramas in Pakistani television history.

2. Main Abdul Qadir Hoon (2010)

In Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Fahad Mustafa portrays Abdul Qadir, a young man grappling with complex relationships and a quest for self-discovery. This coming-of-age drama explores love, family, and identity, with Fahad delivering a transformative performance that resonated deeply with viewers.

3. Mera Saeein Season 2 (2012)

This intense social drama features Fahad as Malik Wajahat, a powerful and ruthless landlord. Starring alongside Savera Nadeem and Ayesha Khan, Fahad’s portrayal of a manipulative and conflicted character brought a new level of intensity to the screen, as the series explored power dynamics, family conflicts, and social injustice.

4. Dagh (2015)

Dagh tells the story of love, betrayal, and redemption in a drama that explores extramarital relationships and societal expectations. Fahad Mustafa’s portrayal of Osman, a devoted husband, added emotional depth to the story, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

5. Mastana Mahi (2011)

Mastana Mahi is a romantic drama that explores love across social divides. Fahad plays Sultan, a stubborn and passionate lover, opposite Mehwish Hayat’s Mahi. The series is remembered for its depiction of love, family, and societal pressures, with Fahad delivering a memorable performance that struck a chord with viewers.

6. Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si (2012)

In Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si, Fahad stars alongside Saba Qamar and Hassan Ahmed in a gripping tale of love, family, and social class. The drama follows a couple as they navigate societal pressures, with Fahad’s performance adding emotional depth to the series.

7. Dusri Biwi (2015)

Dusri Biwi explores the complexities of polygamy, love, and family life. Fahad Mustafa plays Hassan, a man caught between two wives, Aisha (Hareem Farooq) and Zara (Meryem Uzerli). His nuanced performance brings out the emotional struggles and dilemmas that come with such relationships, making Dusri Biwi a compelling watch.