7 new OTT titles to add to your watchlist this week

Hyderabad: If you’ve been feeling bored with OTT content lately, you’re not alone. Many viewers, especially in South India, haven’t seen much exciting in recent weeks. But don’t worry—this week brings a fresh list of new movies and shows across Netflix, Jio Hotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video, and more. From action to mystery, and drama to animation, there’s something for everyone. So, let’s take a quick look at what’s coming and help you build your weekend watchlist.

1. Captain America: Brave New World – May 28 | Jio Hotstar

Sam Wilson becomes the new Captain America. This Marvel movie didn’t do great in theatres, but fans are still curious. It’s full of action and political drama.

2. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter – May 29 | Jio Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra. He handles a murder case where both husband and wife are suspects. A gripping courtroom drama.

3. HIT: The Third Case – May 29 | Netflix

Nani plays a cop solving brutal murders in Kashmir. A strong crime thriller with lots of twists.

4. Agnyathavasi – May 28 | ZEE5

A Kannada mystery set in a village in the 90s. A police officer reopens an old case after new murders happen.

5. Bono: Stories of Surrender – May 30 | Apple TV

Bono from U2 shares stories and songs from his life. A mix of music, memories, and emotions.

6. Lost In Starlight – May 30 | Netflix

A Korean animated love story. An astronaut leaves for Mars, separating two lovers.

7. Thudarum – May 30 | Jio Hotstar

A Malayalam hit film starring Mohanlal. A simple story that became a surprise blockbuster.