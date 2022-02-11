7 of top 10 villages in India are from Telangana: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) on Friday said that the state has come a long way since it was formed in 2014, and that villages from the state are ranked among the top 10 in India.

Attending the inauguration of Integrated District Offices complex at Jangaon district, KCR said, “Recently there were seven villages from Telangana in the top 10 villages,” KCR stated, referring to rankings under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. “I congratulate the Panchayat Raj minster for his efforts,”.

He went on to say, “The land rates in Telangana are increasing by the day, there is 24 hour services available in all the essential sectors such as electricity and water. It is only because we have worked hard. We initiated the zonal system to develop all the districts of the state. It has paid dividends,” the chief minister said, with regard to Telangana’s progress post its creation in 2014.

He asserted that the state is competing with bigger states to develop the rural system, and added that Jangaon and Bhupalpally have displayed “exemplary development” over the last few years. KCR further stressed that all the districts in the state must have equal opportunities and develop along side each other.

“Mulugu district has also seen considerable development in the past few years . Who will come and help us? no, we will have to keep moving by ourselves.” said the chief minister.

KCR urged the attendees to contribute towards the development of the state saying “We fought for Telangana and now its ours responsibility to develop our state. Bhupal pally must be developed just like other leading districts. “

Speaking of the corporate sector showing interest in Telangana, he said “We are receiving a lot of request from numerous IT companies to set up their campuses in Telangana”.

He then highlihted the state of law & order saying “Telagana police have done a fine job in maintaining law and order, it is all done by those who were in the service in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, this not a brand new cadre ” .

He went on to say , “There are people waiting to by villas worth Rs 20 crore in Hyderabad . They think having a property in Hyderabad is a must.”

Speaking of the Ryuthu Bandhu scheme, KCR said , “Ryuthu Bandhu scheme has has panned out very well, “I congratulate the chief secretary for his efforts in providing funds without any delay” .

He further added that Farmers are receiving the money in no time. “If any of farmer, the family now receive Rs 5 lakhs within 10 days,” he added.

Speaking of the way forward KCR said ” We will have to talk among ourselves to find solutions for problems faced by the state.” Highlighting the efforts of the ministers and MLAs, KCR said, “Our ministers and MLAs are making efforts to provide the best facilities to their respective constituencies, hence there is visible development.”

The chief minister further said “It is not that only Hyderabad has been focused on, at present we have 33 development centres across Telangana.”

“Our Per capita income has also witnessed an upward trend since the formation of the state, it currently stands at Rs 2, 80, 000” added KCR.

Shedding light on the states potential as a financial hub , KCR said, “There are opportunities for the state to achieve manifold development. I must tell you one thing that we are on the path of becoming a business hub , it could give us great returns in terms of employment and economic growth”. He further said that the state government aims to bring in a number of business houses.

At the end of his speech KCR said, “Before leaving for Delhi I said we will speak of Telangna as a developed state, and now its a reality because of a collective effort.”