7 richest social media influencers of India & their net worth

Mumbai: Are you addicted to Instagram or YouTube?

The main reason for your interest is the influx of intriguing content from well-known Indian influencers on various social media platforms.

Creating original content that will keep you glued to your screen is difficult, but some influencers have mastered the art. However, only a few talented content creators have found success. In this list, we will look at the seven highest-paid creators as well as their net worth.

1. Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam, one of the country’s richest YouTubers, rose to prominence with BB Ki Vines, a series of funny short videos in which he played numerous personalities. Bam has since established his digital presence. Bam, who has a net worth of Rs 122 crore, continues to amass wealth through web series, other acting endeavours, and sponsorship deals.

2. Ranveer Allahabadia

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beerbiceps, is more than just a well-known social media influencer. Monk Entertainment co-founder Ranveer Singh also has a YouTube account and conducts a podcast, The Ranveer Show. According to DNA, the soon-to-be author, who earns approximately Rs 35 lakh per month, has a net worth of around Rs 58 crore.

3. Ajey Nagar

Ajey Nagar, better known as Carry Minati, is reported to have a net worth of Rs 41 crore, according to Times of India. Nagar generates a lot of money from sponsorships, advertising, and Superchat, in addition to YouTube. The 24-year-old Indian influencer, who recently appeared in Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, earns roughly Rs 25 lakh per month.

4. Aashana Shroff

One of the most-followed Indian influencers on social media, Aashna Shroff, is reported to charge around Rs 2.65 lakh per post on Instagram, according to DNA. The report also states that Shroff, who also co-owns a home decor brand called The Snob Home, has a net worth of Rs 37 crore.

5. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is a well-known YouTuber, social media influencer, and comedian who was recently seen in Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee. The 33-year-old Delhi-based influencer is well-known for her South Delhi aunties and girls’ personalities. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs 20 crore, according to DNA.

6. Prajakata Koli

Prajakta Koli (MostlySane), best known for his observational comedy videos, has emerged as one of the country’s most popular and highest-paid influencers.

Koli has a net worth of Rs 16 crore, according to DNA. Her principal source of revenue is YouTube and she reportedly earns Rs 40 lakh from the same per month. Koli, who made her Bollywood debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo last year, also stars in Mismatched, a Netflix coming-of-age romance drama.

7. Krithika Khurana

Kritika Khurana, aka The Boho Girl, charges approximately Rs 3.75 lakh for each paid promotion or post on Instagram. According to DNA, the Delhite, who has a big Instagram following of over 1.7 million, has a total net worth of Rs 15 crore.