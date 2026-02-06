Mumbai: Colors TV’s newest reality show The 50 has been airing daily since its launch on February 1, 2026. While the show has not fully lived up to viewers’ expectations, elements like intense fights, Bigg Boss–style tasks, and the presence of popular faces have managed to keep the buzz alive on social media.

Elimination twists have been one of the major talking points of the show, especially due to its format of back-to-back evictions. So far, four contestants have already been eliminated, with Archit Kaushik being the latest to exit the palace.

The game is controlled by a mysterious figure called the Lion, who assigns tasks, monitors the contestants, and decides who must pack their bags and leave. Since the premiere, Vanshaj Singh was the first to be eliminated, followed by Saurabh Ghadge and Sumaira Shaikh. In the latest episode, the Lion ordered Archit Kaushik to exit the show.

Here’s a quick update on the evictions so far and the contestants likely to face elimination next, as per insiders.

The 50 eliminations

Already Evicted:

Vanshaj Singh

Saurabh Ghadge

Sumaira Shaikh

Archit Kaushik

Upcoming Evictions:

Jahnvi Kirekar

Maxtern

Chahat Pandey

Bebika Dhurve

Khanzaadi

Karan Patel (self-exit)

Rachit R Ojha

With 11 contestants out of the game, 39 participants are currently left competing inside the palace.

Karan Patel quits show

Meanwhile, popular television actor Karan Patel has reportedly quit The 50 midway. According to a report by Telly Express, Karan’s sudden exit has come as a shock to viewers, as he had emerged as one of the strong and vocal contestants since day one.

A report by HT further revealed that Karan was upset with frequent conflicts inside the house. He reportedly objected to a physical altercation between Bigg Boss alumni Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, following which he expressed concerns about his mental peace. “I can’t live in a place where violence erupts,” Karan was heard saying before announcing his decision to quit the show.