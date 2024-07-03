Video: 7 vandalise mobile repair shop in Hyderabad, arrested

Hyderabad: Seven individuals have been arrested by the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar (SR Nagar) police for allegedly attacking a mobile repair shop in Ameerpet, Hyderabad along with injuring its personnel.

The assailants, led by an individual named Akhil, had an altercation with the shop owner, Nikesh Kumar, over pending payments for mobile phone repairs.

According to the police, Akhil, a resident of Kukatpally, frequently brought mobile phones to Nikesh Kumar’s repair shop in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Reason behind attack

After taking the displays of two phones without paying, Akhil brought another phone for repair. However, Nikesh Kumar refused to accept the new repair job until Akhil settled the outstanding payment for the previous repairs.

On Monday evening, July 1, Akhil, accompanied by six friends, visited Nikesh Kumar’s shop in Nilgiri Block, Aditya Enclave, and engaged in a violent confrontation.

During the heated-up confrontation, Akhil and his collaborators severely beat Shasikumar and Mukesh Kumar, two employees of the shop, using screwdrivers and other tools, causing them injuries. Additionally, the assailants seriously damaged the shop’s equipment.

Following the incident, Nikesh Kumar filed a complaint with the police. After going through the CCTV footage in the shop, the police registered a case against Akhil and his six associates under relevant sections of the law.

Seven people have been arrested by SR Nagar police, after they allegedly attacked the shop owner and vandalized a mobile repair shop in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.



Charges filed

The police registered a case against Akhil and his six collaborators under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (causing financial damage of Rs 20000-1 lakh), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), read with Section 190 of the BNS Act.

All seven individuals were arrested and sent to remand, the police informed.