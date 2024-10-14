70 houses gutted in fire in J&K’s Kishtwar district

Jammu: Over 70 houses were gutted in a devastating blaze in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Monday but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Officials said that over 70 residential houses were gutted in a devastating fire in the remote Marwah area of the district.

“Fire started from a residential house and spread to all the neighbouring houses quickly. Fire and emergency services are using helicopters to reach the remote Marwah area. There is no motorable road to the area so that the fire tenders can reach the spot,” an official said.

“Fire tenders are also trying to reach Marwah through the Sinthan-Kishtwar road from Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley,” the official added.

Senior officers of the administration have reached the spot and they are helping the locals douse the raging flames, the official said, adding that there are no reports of any casualty or injury to civilians so far.

Accidental fire incidents during the autumn season in inaccessible areas often wreak havoc as the absence of water reservoirs, overhead tanks, and non-availability of easy road access forces the locals to literally douse flames with their bare hands.

The village where the fire has occurred is far away even from the main Marwah which is a valley and a sub-division of the Kishtwar district. Marwah is surrounded by Warwan Valley to the northwest, Ladakh and Zanskar to the east, Chatroo and Kishtwar town to the south, and Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley to the west. Various tourist destinations in Marwah Valley include Sarasnag, Tata Pani, Kandinag, Hajan Park etc. Marwah Valley is considered to be the trekkers paradise.