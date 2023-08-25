70 students hospitalised after having midday meal at Delhi govt school, FIR lodged

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 8:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Free health camp at Kamineni Hospital on July 28
(Representative image)

New Delhi: Around 70 students were rushed to the hospital on Friday after experiencing stomach aches and vomiting subsequent to consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Delhi, said a police official.

Providing more information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C stated that a call was received by the Sagarpur police station around 6 p.m., reporting that approximately 70 male students from classes 6th to 8th had vomited after consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Durgapark, Sagarpur.

Also Read
Delhi University comes up with mid entry option for UG admissions

“A police team promptly arrived at the scene and discovered that the students had been transferred to DDU Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri,” said the DCP.

MS Education Academy

According to the school authorities on-site, the students were given Soya Juice after the midday meal, which resulted in stomach pain and vomiting.

“The Crime team was summoned to the location, and remnants of the food and juice were collected as evidence. After serving Puri Subji in the midday meal, Soya juice was distributed to the students in classes 6th to 8th. Upon receiving complaints of pain, the further distribution of food and juice was halted,” said the DCP.

“All students are presently in stable condition. An FIR will be filed under the appropriate section, and an investigation will be conducted,” the DCP added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 8:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button