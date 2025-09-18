70-year-old Mohammed Mohsin beaten to death over a Rs 5 dispute

A 70-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death in front of his grandson in Bihar’s Kako village of Jehanabad district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18. Mohammed Mohsin was a vendor who, accompanied by his minor grandson, had come to the local market area to sell vegetables and fruits.

According to Kako police, Vicky Patel approached the elderly man and demanded Rs 15 toll money. Mohsin had only Rs 10 and requested that Patel return later to collect the remaining amount.

But Patel insisted the elderly Muslim pay the full amount. Mohsin explained that he regularly paid the toll in full but was short of money that day and sought more time.

In a fit of rage, Patel lifted a nearby dumbbell and attacked Mohsin on his stomach and head, leading to his instant death.

All this occurred in front of the grandson.

A few reports suggest that Mohsin’s body lay there for several hours in the market as people went around with their usual work, unperturbed by the incident.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered. However, Vicky Patel is still at large, the Kako police told Siasat.com.

Photos of accused with Bihar Deputy CMs

Meanwhile, photos of Vicky Patel with BJP leaders and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, have emerged on social media platforms.

Vicky Patel with deputy chief ministers of Bihar: Samrat Chaudhry (left) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (right)

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi has called the incident “Jungle Raj of Bihar.”

He shared an X post saying, “This is real Jungle Raj of Bihar. A vegetable vendor was murdered over five rupees. BJP’s allies are not able to govern Bihar.”