Watch: 700 drones and fireworks creates starry gateway in China

A drone and fireworks show from Liuyang located in the Hunan province of China has gained people’s attention with an intergalactic-looking portal illuminating the sky.

Looking like a scene from a sci-fi movie, a ring of drones hovers in the sky with fireworks falling down, resembling shooting stars. The presentation was called “Tears at the Sky Gate” and was a part of the 24th Liuyang Weekend Fireworks show on December 7.

The video of the event has now gone viral on social media platforms. Around 700 drones were used to put up the dazzling phenomenon.

🇨🇳CHINA'S DRONE GAME PUTS NJ MYSTERY LIGHTS TO SHAME



While NJ freaks out over mystery lights, China's creating interdimensional gateways with drone swarms and pyrotechnics.pic.twitter.com/s2McV886Ij — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 19, 2024

The South China Morning Post reports that Hong Kong is set to host its first-ever fireworks and pyrotechnic drone show on December 28 with a focus on Panda-themed visuals. The show will feature 1000 drones and take place at the West Kowloon Cultural District.

The 10-minute show marks the conclusion of the first phase of the “Panda Go! Fest HK” exhibition.

A 3D panda and the “Panda Friends and Family Hong Kong” characters were created by AllRightsReserved, the organisation responsible for the panda-themes visuals.

The spectacular display will have seven scenes including three with pyrotechnic effects. Each segment will last for around 20 to 50 seconds.

As many as 2,500 panda sculptures will be featured at various tourist spots this month.

The panda-centered exhibition is a strategic effort to boost Hong Kong’s tourism.