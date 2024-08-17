70th National Film Awards: Check out full list of winners

New Delhi: The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, honouring the best films of 2022 along with outstanding actors and crew from across India.

Among the highlights, Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen received Best Actor awards, while the Malayalam film Aattam won Best Film. Brahmastra Part 1 and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 also secured several key awards.

Here’s a look at the full list of winners in the Feature Films and Non-Feature Films categories.

THE KEY AWARDS —

Best Film: Aattam (Malayalam)

Best Debut Film: Fouja (Haryanvi)

Best Film providing wholesome entertainment: Kantara (Kannada)

Best Feature Film promoting national, social, and environmental values: Kutch Express (Gujarati)

Best Film in AVGC: Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi)

Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya – Uunchai (Hindi)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Nithya Menen – Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), Manasi Parekh – Kutch Express (Gujarati), Rishab Shetty – Kantara (Kannada)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Neena Gupta – Uunchai (Hindi), Pavan Raj Malhotra – Fouja (Gujarati)

Best Child Artiste: Sreepath – Malikappuram (Malayalam)

CREW AWARDS —

Best Action Direction: Anbariv – KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Jani Master, Sathish Krishnan – Thiruchitrambalam (Megham Karukatha) (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Naushad Sadar Khan – Fouja (Salaami) (Gujarati)

Best Music Direction: Pritham (songs) – Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi), AR Rahman (background music) – Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Makeup: Somnath Kundu – Aparajito (Bengali)

Best Costume Design: Niki Joshi – Kutch Express (Gujarati)

Best Production Design: Ananda Addhya – Aparajito (Bengali)

Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend – Aattam (Malayalam)

Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamoorthi – Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay: Anand Ekarshi (screenplay writer) – Aattam (Malayalam), Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittella (dialogues) – Gulmohar (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman – Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Playback Singer: Bombay Jayshree – Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 (Chaayum Veyil) (Malayalam), Arijit Singh – Brahmastra Part 1 (Kesariya) (Hindi)

REGIONAL FILM WIN BIG —

Best Tiwa Film: Sikaisal

Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Best Punjabi Film: Baghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film: Daman

Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009

Best Marathi Film: Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film: KGF Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Bengali Film: Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film: Emuthi Puthi

SPECIAL MENTIONS —

Manoj Bajpayee (actor) – Gulmohar (Hindi)

Sanjay Salil Chowdhury (music director) – Kadhikan (Malayalam)

NON-FEATURE —

Best Non-Feature Film: Ayena

Best Debut Film: Madhyantara

Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film: Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Arts/Culture Film: Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Script: Mono No Aware

Best Narrator: Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Music Direction: Fursat

Best Editing: Madhyantara

Best Sound Design: Yaan

Best Cinematography: Mono No Aware

Best Direction: From the Shadow

Best Short Film: Xunyota

Best Animated Film: The Coconut Tree

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: On the Brink Season 2 – Gharial

Best Documentary: Murmurs of the Jungle

FILM WRITING —