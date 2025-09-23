Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest blockbuster superstars in the world, has finally achieved a milestone that his fans have been waiting for. With a massive net worth of nearly Rs. 7,400 crore, he is not only the richest Bollywood actor but also one of the richest actors globally. After more than 30 years in the Hindi film industry, he has now won his first National Award.

A Historic Win for Jawan

The superstar bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in Atlee’s mega-hit Jawan. The film was released in 2023 and became one of the biggest blockbusters, earning over Rs. 640 crore across languages. For a while, it even held the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

The Ceremony and the Prize Money Twist

The award ceremony is taking place in Delhi, where Khan will receive his honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Like every National Award winner, he will be presented with a medal, a certificate, and prize money.

And the most awaited man of the moment ,The King Of Bollywood @iamsrk is here on the red carpet looking dapper as ever. ❤️Just can't take our eyes off him😍#71stNationalFilmAwards #NationalAwards #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/s3W0Dl92RG — SRK Hyderabad Fans (@SRKHydFans) September 23, 2025

Normally, the Best Actor category carries Rs. 2 lakh, but there is an interesting twist this year. Since the award is being shared with Vikrant Massey for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, the cash prize will be split. Both Khan and Massey will get Rs. 1 lakh each, while receiving their own medals and certificates.

Other Shared Honours

This year saw many awards with multiple winners. Vijayaraghavan and M. S. Bhaskar shared Best Supporting Actor. Janki Bodiwala and Urvashi shared Best Supporting Actress. The Best Child Artist and Best Original Screenplay categories also had multiple winners.

For Khan, this recognition marks a historic and long-awaited moment. Despite decades of global stardom and awards like the Padma Shri and France’s Legion of Honour, this is the first time India’s top film honour has come his way. Fans and celebrities alike are celebrating the achievement.