73 hospital kitchens in Hyderabad inspected; violations found

Hyderabad: Food safety officers conducted inspections of 73 hospital kitchens in the city, and 14 samples were collected and sent to the State Food Laboratory, Nacharam.

If any violations of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 and Rules & Regulations, 2011 are found, notices will be issued through the designated officers for rectification of defects or in case of any major violation, adjudication will be filed before the concerned officers.

Also Read 11 municipal commissioners transferred in Telangana

During the inspections at the hospital kitchens, Greater Hyderabad officials noted deviations such as a lack of a dedicated storage area, unclean exhaust, patchy washing areas, and dustbins kept uncovered.

They also found food articles kept uncovered and unlabeled in the refrigerator, or food articles stored on the ground, or food articles stored with non-food articles and the absence of water analysis reports and pest control records.