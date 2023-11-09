73-year-old man saves thousands of road accidents victims on NH73

Mangalore: In recognition of his dedicated philanthropy and selfless service to society, 73-year-old Charmadi Hasanabba has been bestowed with this year’s prestigious Kannada Rajyotsava Award by Karnataka government.

Hasanabba’s remarkable contribution of saving numerous lives in the aftermath of road accidents on National Highway 73, specifically along the treacherous Charmadi Ghat Road on the Dakshina Kannada-Chikkamagaluru border, has earned him this well-deserved honour.

Empathy awakens

Charmadi Hasanabba’s journey commenced in 1971 when he established a small eatery in Charmadi village, located along this highway. Initially, he was hesitant to get involved in assisting accident victims, fearing entanglement in legal issues and police cases. However, a change of heart was triggered by the profound empathy he developed for those suffering due to accidents recurring on the national highway, which would often lead to traffic disruptions and inconveniences for fellow travelers.

One day, after witnessing an accident, he resolved to take action, marking the beginning of his selfless service. Although the exact count remains unknown, it is believed that Hasanabba has facilitated the transportation of over a thousand accident victims to hospitals.

Guardian of perilous route

Over a decade ago, local police sanctioned Hasanabba to assist in relocating accident-stricken vehicles to prevent traffic snarls on this narrow stretch of Charmadi Ghat Road. Given the absence of mobile network coverage or phones, it often took law enforcement authorities up to four hours to reach accident sites. Hasanabba’s swift intervention usually alleviates the situation, a service actively encouraged by the police.

The 25-kilometer Ghat Road spanning from Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru district to Charmadi in Dakshina Kannada district has long been susceptible to accidents. Hasanabba has become the unofficial guardian of this perilous route, receiving calls whenever an accident occurs. He responds promptly. He visits the accident spots, along with a few others, to evacuate and transport accident victims to medical facilities.

Humanity first!

Even when former Health Minister Sriramulu offered an ambulance to assist Hasanabba’s noble efforts, he humbly declined. Hasanabba continues to find deep fulfillment in serving his community with his own resources, embodying the spirit of altruism that the Kannada Rajyotsava Award celebrates. Charmadi Hasanabba’s extraordinary dedication serves as an inspiration and a testament to the power of compassion and community service. His recognition with the Kannada Rajyotsava Award is a testament to his invaluable contribution to society.

More than 15 pro-people organisations have felicitated him for his work over the last three decades. Speaking to Siasat.com on Wednesday, Hasanabba said he has a satisfaction of saving lives, and helping the people when they really needs help. “Rather than recognition, I do this for humanity, which is hard to find among people now-a-days,” he said.