736 KGBVs cleared for Telangana: Union Education Minister Joshi

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, August 10, said a total of 736 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been approved for Telangana under Samagra Shiksha, an integrated centrally sponsored scheme.

Of the 736, 26 KGBVs will be established in Medak district.

Joshi said this in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP M Raghunandan Rao regarding the utilisation of funds under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Samagra Shiksha in Telangana.

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The Union Minister said that financial assistance is being provided to States and Union Territories to support various interventions, including KGBVs.

Education shared subject between Centre, states

Under the Indian Constitution, education is a shared subject between the Centre and the States (Concurrent List), though most schools fall under the direct administrative management of state and UT governments.

States and Union Territories, including Telangana, prepare the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) based on localised needs and priorities. The plan is subsequently reviewed and approved by the Project Approval Board (PAB) in consultation with the respective regions, adhering to scheme guidelines and available budgetary resources.

Joshi said that the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Scheme is implemented in partnership with the state and UT governments and administrations.

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State and UT governments remain directly responsible for ensuring hot, nutritious meals are served to students from Balvatika to Class VIII in government and government-aided institutions

The Union Minister said that the government is carrying out periodic food safety, hygiene, and sanitation inspections in schools, along with training and capacity building for cooks and helpers, timely supply of food grains and cooking costs under PM POSHAN, and thorough monitoring through PM POSHAN MIS and on-field supervision.