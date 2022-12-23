74 Palestinian prisoners die due to medical negligence since 1967

Jerusalem: 74 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails have died as a result of medical negligence since 1967, according to Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

The first was Khalil Al-Rashaida, from Bethlehem, who died in 1968 after suffering a heart attack and did not receive the necessary treatment.

Also Read Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid dies in Israeli custody

The latest victim, who died on Tuesday morning, Nasser Abu Hamid, at the Assaf Harofeh Israeli hospital near Tel Aviv, as a result of the deliberate medical negligence policy of “slow killing” pursued by the occupation prison administration against sick prisoners.

With the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid, the number of martyrs of the captive movement has risen to 233 since 1967, of whom 74 have died as a result of the crime of medical negligence, 73 died as a result of torture and 79 died as a premeditated murder.

Also Read 68-year-old Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli prison

It is noteworthy that Israel detains 4,700 Palestinians in its prisons, including 150 children and 33 women, and 600 prisoners suffering from diseases of various degrees, and in need of follow-up, health care and urgent medical interventions, including 24 prisoners suffering from cancer and tumours.