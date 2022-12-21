Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid dies in Israeli custody

The cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid died in Israeli custody, as a result of the policy of deliberate medical negligence pursued by the Israeli prison administration against prisoners.

The Palestinian Authority for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced that 50-year-old Nasser Abu Hamid died on Tuesday morning at the Assaf Harofeh Israeli hospital near Tel Aviv.

On Sunday afternoon, the occupation authorities transferred the prisoner Abu Hamid urgently from Ramleh Prison to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, after a very serious deterioration in his health condition.

Nasser’s health condition began to deteriorate clearly in August 2021, when he began to suffer from chest pains and it was found that he had a lung tumour.

#عاجل | هيئة الأسرى: "وحدات قمع مدججة يرافقها جيش وشرطة الاحتلال تتوافد إلى العديد من السجون تحسباً لانفجار حقيقي رداً على استشهاد الأسير القائد ناصر أبو حميد" — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 20, 2022

The Palestinian prisoner was re-transferred to Ashkelon prison, which brought him to this dangerous stage, and after the doctors acknowledged the need for him to take chemotherapy, he was again subjected to a deliberate delay in providing the necessary treatment, then he was allowed to receive treatment recently after the disease spread in his body.

The captive martyr Abu Hamid was sentenced to life imprisonment seven times. He was arrested for the first time before the uprising of stones in 1987 and spent four months there. He was rearrested again and sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

وكم من أسير له مع الـ..شـ.. ـــهــ….ـادة موعد خلف القضبان.. فتتحرر روحه من القيود ولكن جسده

يبقى معتقلاً

رحم الله ناصر أبو حميد pic.twitter.com/ZNYKfKA6C5 — MAHMOUD MATAR (@Mahmoud1MATAR) December 20, 2022

The martyr was released, to be rearrested for the third time in 1990, and the occupation sentenced him to life imprisonment, and he spent four years of this sentence in prison, then he was released in the framework of negotiations, but the occupation rearrested him later and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Also Read Cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid slips into coma

Nasser Mohammad Yusef Abu Hamid was born in 1972 in the Nusseirat camp, to a refugee family from the northern village of Al-Sawafir in Gaza.

Nasser belonged to the Fatah movement, and he was one of its cadres in the first intifada. The masses in the demonstrations chanted his name. He was arrested during the first intifada— in 1994 and released in 2018.

إعلان الحداد العام في القدس عقب استشهاد الأسير ناصر أبو حميد واعتبار اليوم يوم غضب على المحتل.#الشهيد_ناصر_ابو_حميد pic.twitter.com/0B9QwkXRYb — طالب الشهادة (@TAlshhadt) December 20, 2022

Nasser regained his activity in Fatah’s organizational institutions, and became one of the leaders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the West Bank during the second intifada, the “Al-Aqsa Intifada”.

After his arrest, he became one of the leaders of the captive movement and represented the detainees in the face of the occupation prison administration.

With the martyrdom of Commander Nasser Abu Hamed, the number of martyrs of the captive movement rose to 233 since 1967, 74 of whom died due to medical negligence, according to the captive club.

Today, the number of prisoners in Israeli prisons is about 4,700, including about 150 children and 33 female prisoners.