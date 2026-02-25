74 pc passengers unaware of low-cost Udaan Yatri Cafe at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A survey conducted by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) showed that most passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were unaware of the Udaan Yatri Cafe, a recently launched low-cost initiative for passengers to grab a quick bite before their flight.

The survey, circulated among 2,800 passengers, showed that only 26 per cent – or 720 people – were aware of the facility.

Among those aware, most had learned about the facility through drivers and informal sources. About 20 per cent had learned about it from airport staff, 15 per cent through social media and only 10 per cent through signboards.

Announcements contributed the least to awareness creation, at only 5 per cent, the survey showed.

Also Read AAI opens affordable Udaan Yatri Cafe at Hyderabad Airport

TGPWU noted that while app-based and transport workers are playing a major role in sharing information with passengers, official channels such as signage, announcements and staff communication should be brought up to speed.

Passengers also shared that most of them remain unaware, as the existing Udan Yatri Cafe outlet is located near the check-in hall, whereas most of the travelers spend their time near the boarding gates.

They suggested opening more outlets near high footfall areas and installing clear signboards and digital displays across the terminal, including entry points and the ground floor.

Increasing announcements and awareness campaigns will also help budget travelers, workers, students and senior citizens benefit from this facility.

Udaan Yatri Cafe

Udaan Yatri Cafe, an initiative of the Airport Authority of India to make air travel affordable, began operations at the Hyderabad Airport on January 10.

The cafe offers tea at Rs 10, coffee at Rs 20 and a variety of quick snacks at extremely affordable prices. It is located at International Departures, Check-in Hall, Gate number 1.