AAI opens affordable Udaan Yatri Cafe at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Udaan Yatri Cafe, an initiative of the Airport Authority of India to make air travel affordable, began operations at the Hyderabad Airport on Saturday, January 10.

As part of the initiative, the Udaan Yatri Cafe offers tea at Rs 10, coffee at Rs 20 and a variety of quick snacks at extremely affordable prices. Passengers can enjoy a convenient stop before take-off.

“Udan Yatri Cafe is a major step forward in elevating passenger service and experience at RGIA,” said the Hyderabad airport authorities in a post on X.

Responding to queries regarding the location of the cafe, the airport authorities said it is located at International Departures, Check-in Hall, Gate number 1.

The first low-cost café was inaugurated in Kolkata in January 2025, after flyers raised concerns over overpriced food and beverages at airports, with the matter being raised in Parliament as well. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had said such cafés would open across the country.