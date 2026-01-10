Hyderabad courier company worker among 2 held for exporting drugs to US

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday, January 8, seized 180 tablets of psychotropic drug, Lobazam-10 (Clobazam), weighing 25.5 grams after intercepting a courier parcel at the Hyderabad office of DHL Express.

Two people have been arrested. Their names have not been revealed.

These tablets were being illegally exported to the United States, stated a release.

Investigations reveal that the sender of the parcel is a resident of Nizamabad district and also the managing director of a prominent medical store there.

The NCB, in coordination with the Drug Control Administration (DCA), conducted a joint raid at the medical store and seized 598 tablets of various psychotropic drugs. The managing director failed to produce mandatory prescription registers, sales records, and stock details.

The second accused works in a reputed courier company. He fabricated documents, including fake bills and forged medical prescriptions, to facilitate the illegal trafficking and export of psychotropic medicines to the US, the release said.

Both accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Describing their modus operandi, the release said that the managing director of the medical store illegally procured, stored and even sold the psychotropic medicines without maintaining any statutory records. The second accused helped create fraudulent documents to facilitate the export to foreign countries.

Further investigation is underway.

The NCB urges the public to share information on drug trafficking by calling the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (toll-free 1933), assuring complete confidentiality to callers.