Hyderabad courier company worker among 2 held for exporting drugs to US

Both accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th January 2026 10:57 pm IST
Lobazzam (Representational Image)
Lobazzam (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday, January 8, seized 180 tablets of psychotropic drug, Lobazam-10 (Clobazam), weighing 25.5 grams after intercepting a courier parcel at the Hyderabad office of DHL Express.

Two people have been arrested. Their names have not been revealed.

These tablets were being illegally exported to the United States, stated a release.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Investigations reveal that the sender of the parcel is a resident of Nizamabad district and also the managing director of a prominent medical store there.

The NCB, in coordination with the Drug Control Administration (DCA), conducted a joint raid at the medical store and seized 598 tablets of various psychotropic drugs. The managing director failed to produce mandatory prescription registers, sales records, and stock details.

The second accused works in a reputed courier company. He fabricated documents, including fake bills and forged medical prescriptions, to facilitate the illegal trafficking and export of psychotropic medicines to the US, the release said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Both accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Describing their modus operandi, the release said that the managing director of the medical store illegally procured, stored and even sold the psychotropic medicines without maintaining any statutory records. The second accused helped create fraudulent documents to facilitate the export to foreign countries.

Further investigation is underway.

The NCB urges the public to share information on drug trafficking by calling the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (toll-free 1933), assuring complete confidentiality to callers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th January 2026 10:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button