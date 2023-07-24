74 Rohingya Muslims apprehended by UP-ATS in crackdown on illegal migrants

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled their homes following an alleged crackdown by the Myanmarese military.

Lucknow: The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has apprehended 74 Rohingyas who were allegedly living illegally in the country during a statewide crackdown on Monday, according to a senior official.

The ATS has been getting information about Rohingyas residing in various districts of UP after crossing the Indian border illegally, he said.

“The information was verified by district and field units, and on Monday, with the help of local police, ATS conducted a drive and apprehended 74 Rohingyas from the state,” Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said in a statement issued here.

Among them, 16 are females including two minors and 58 are men including three minors, he said.

Legal action is underway against them in the district by lodging FIRs, he said.

A maximum of 31 Rohingyas were held from Mathura followed by 17 in Aligarh, 16 in Hapur, four each in Ghaziabad and Meerut and two in Saharanpur, it said.

