75 Kerala students evacuated from border states amid India-Pak conflict

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the military conflict between India and Pakistan, around 75 students from Kerala, who were studying in universities in some border states, are on their way back home, the state government said on Saturday.

The students from various central and state universities in Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab, and other places, along the border with Pakistan, reached Kerala House in Delhi late last night and early Saturday morning, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The students will reach Kerala during the day and on Sunday via various flights and trains, it said.

In view of the situation prevailing in the country, a 24×7 control room has been set up at Kerala House in New Delhi on the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide assistance and information to Kerala-based students and others in the border states, it added.

The control room at the Kerala House can be reached at — 01123747079, it further said.