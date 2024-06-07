75 years of Siasat: Hyderabadi Fungama Show on June 8

Hyderabad: In celebration of the 75th anniversary of The Siasat Daily, the much-anticipated KB Jani’s Hyderabadi Fungama Show will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 6:30 PM at Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Public Garden, Nampally in Hyderabad.

For the past 15 years, this event has been a highlight of the Siasat Shopping Dhoom Bumper Draw, offering a fun-filled family entertainment show. The 2024 edition promises to be an exciting affair, featuring a stellar lineup of performers who are set to captivate the audience with their humour and talent.

Performers and Acts:

Comedy Acts: Renowned humour artists Munawar Ali Muqtasar, Khader Sharif, Shahabuddin, Shabbir Khan, Shahnaz Sultana, Noor Maria, Shabban Khan, and Syed Samdani will perform best of the comedy acts.

Hyderabadi Film Stars: RK Mama, Adnan Sajid Khan (Gallu Dada), Aziz Nasir, Altaf Haider, Akbar Bin Tabar, Jamal Khan will attend the programme as special guests.

YouTube stars:

Hyderabad Diaries: Shah Rukh, Abrar, Siddiqa Khala, and Mehraj Fatima.

Golden Hyderabadiz: Abdul Razzaq, Humera Khan, Priya Reddy, Zoofi Mirza, and Abu Khalil.

The event will also feature performances by Hyderabadi playback singers such as Vijay Lakshmi, Muhammad Osman, Moin Khan, Ehtsham Quadri, Makhdoom Mohiuddin, Safi Malik, Mirza Arshad Baig, Simran, and Sufi singer Imran Khan will perform a mix of Sufi kalam and popular hits.

Special Highlights:

Celebrity Appearances: Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Arun Mashettey will make a special appearance, and rapper Afroz Ali will deliver a performance.

Renowned Bodhan poet Ahmed Sagar will present special poetry on the occasion and Hari Singh will recite his latest poem.

The program will be anchored by Samira Khan and Rukhsar Fatima Ali.

According to coordinator Khairuddin Baig Jani, entry to the Hyderabadi Fungama Show 2024 is free. Attendees are encouraged to arrive and take their seats half an hour before the program starts to ensure a smooth experience.