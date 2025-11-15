7,660 people killed in road accidents in Telangana in 2023

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Road Transport has decided to prepare a comprehensive road safety plan to reduce accidents on national highways by 2030, with support from Road Safety Network and other organisations.

According to official data released by the ministry, 22,903 road accidents occurred in Telangana in 2023, resulting in 7,660 deaths. The number of fatalities has increased compared to the previous year. In 2022, the state recorded 21,619 accidents and 7,559 deaths.

A World Bank report states that road accidents impose a heavy economic burden on India, costing 3 to 5 per cent of the country’s GDP every year.

Telangana remains in top 10 for accidents

Despite awareness campaigns and enforcement of traffic rules, Telangana remains among the top 10 states in India for the highest number of road accidents and deaths.

Officials say speeding is the biggest cause of accidents in the state. Surveys show that 70 per cent of the accidents are due to vehicles travelling beyond the permitted speed limit.

Private agencies have also suggested an action plan to reduce the alarming rise in accidents.