77.78% Engineering grads believe online courses secure employment, reveals BridgeLabz’s Survey

Hyderabad: A survey by BridgeLabz, an IP-driven incubation lab, has revealed that more than 77.78 percent of engineering graduates who take up additional online certification courses believe that it helps them to find a secure job more efficiently.



The Labs conducted an online survey on the theme ‘Engineers Preference Index’ recently for more than 1,000 engineering graduates.



Of the total number, almost 54.94 percent of engineering graduates expressed their willingness to opt for online certification courses. Rest 49.38 percent were of the opinion that taking online courses is relevant to increase their skill set.

The final report of the survey highlighted that more than 48.12 percent of engineering graduates wanted to opt for an online certification course after graduation as it may help them enhance their skills, while 77.78 percent of students believed taking the online course will provide them with a job guarantee.



However, 80.62 percent believed that online courses can help to boost their employability quotient.

Bridgelabz founder, Narayan Mahadevan said, “The online domain presents students with lots of options when they are looking to enhance their skills, and choosing the right course to upskill and reskill becomes important.”