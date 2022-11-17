Telangana: TSLPRB to conduct physical test in first week of December

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has decided to conduct physical tests for Constable and SI (Sub-Inspector) appointments in the first week of December.



The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will be carried out for candidates who qualified in entrance exams at 12 centers in Hyderabad.



Centers will be allocated in Cyberabad, Rachakunda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mehboobnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda for these tests.



The second phase of placements is scheduled to be completed within 25 days followed by a written test.



CCTV cameras are being installed with internet facilities at the centers where the physical test will take place.



An average of 130 personnel will conduct the physical test on a field. The possibility of the physical test being conducted from the end of November is also being considered.

Earlier, a candidate had to submit claims for more than one property if he had to participate in the physical test more than once. However, this time, if the candidate qualified for one test, it will be accepted for other tests also, and its duration for the same will be three months.

TSLPRB conducted Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts, on August 7 2022 after the announcement of 15,644 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and/or equivalent Posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition and Excise Constables on 28 August 2022.

A total of 6,03,851 candidates appeared and 1, 90,589 qualified for the exam with a total percentage is 31.56 percent going ahead for the physical test.