Islamabad: Feroze Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors, is once again making headlines with a power-packed slate of upcoming projects. Despite personal hurdles, he has returned stronger than ever, with fans eagerly awaiting his much-anticipated drama Humraaz, set to be one of 2025’s biggest releases.

As Feroze prepares to dominate the screens once again, here’s a look back at some of his best dramas available to watch on YouTube.

List of Feroze Khan’s best Pakistani dramas

1. Khaani

Khaani remains one of the most iconic dramas of Pakistani television. Feroze Khan’s portrayal of Hadi, a troubled man seeking redemption after committing a grave mistake, left a lasting impression. His chemistry with Sana Javed and the gripping storyline made this drama a massive hit.

Aired: 6 November 2017 – 2 July 2018

Episodes: 31

2. Aye Musht-e-Khaak

In this romantic drama, Feroze Khan stars opposite Sana Javed in their fourth collaboration. The series explores love, ego, and transformation, with strong performances and a compelling narrative.

Aired: 13 December 2021 – 12 April 2022

Episodes: 36

3. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

A spiritual romance that took fans by storm, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 showcased Feroze Khan in a deeply emotional and intense role. Paired with Iqra Aziz, this drama captured hearts with its larger-than-life storytelling.

Aired: 12 February – 5 November 2021

Episodes: 39

4. Dil Kya Karay

Directed by Mehreen Jabbar, Dil Kya Karay is a heartfelt story featuring Feroze Khan and Yumna Zaidi.

Aired: 14 January – 8 July 2019

Episodes: 30

5. Gul-e-Rana

Starring opposite Sajal Aly, Feroze Khan made a strong impact in Gul-e-Rana. The drama, based on a novel, follows a complex tale of societal norms, resilience, and personal growth.

Aired: 7 November 2015 – 2 April 2016

Episodes: 21

6. Ishqiya

Ishqiya is a story of love, betrayal, and revenge. Feroze Khan’s role as Hamza, alongside Hania Aamir and Ramsha Khan, highlighted his range as an actor and kept audiences hooked throughout.

Aired: 3 February – 10 August 2020

Episodes: 28

7. Habs

In Habs, Feroze Khan plays Basit, a character shaped by past traumas, opposite Ushna Shah. The drama explores the clash of love and trust with a modern-day narrative that resonated with younger audiences.

Aired: 10 May – 20 December 2022

Episodes: 33

8. Chup Raho

One of Feroze Khan’s earlier projects, Chup Raho deals with sensitive social issues. His performance as a supportive character helped establish his presence in the industry.

Aired: 19 August 2014 – 10 March 2015

Episodes: 28

With Humraaz just around the corner, there’s no better time to dive into these unforgettable performances and witness the evolution of one of Pakistan’s finest actors.