8 events you can attend this weekend in Hyderabad

Weekends in Hyderabad are never short of excitement, and this one is no different. The city is set to light up with soulful poetry, rib-tickling comedy shows, high-energy music, and festive Garba workshops. Whether you’re in the mood to laugh out loud, sway to music, or try something creative, Hyderabad has plenty to offer. Here is Siasat.com ‘s quick guide to the best events happening this weekend.

1.Priya Malik – “Ishq Hai”

Poet and performer Priya Malik brings her show Ishq Hai to Hyderabad, blending soulful poetry with live music by Tanmay Maheshwari. It’s an evening of heartfelt verses and nostalgia that will leave you spellbound.

Location: OKA, Hyderabad

Time: Sunday, 14 September 2025, 5:30 PM

Tickets: Rs.399 onwards

2.Jeeveshu Ahluwalia – “Who Gives a Shit”

Get ready for unfiltered comedy with Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, whose witty one-liners and hilarious storytelling guarantee a laugh riot. His show Who Gives a Shit is a perfect Sunday night plan.

Location: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Time: Sunday, 14 September 2025, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Rs.799

3.Imran Khan Live at Quake Arena

DJ Imran Khan is all set to fire up Hyderabad’s nightlife. Expect pulsating beats, a lively crowd, and a night of non-stop dance and energy.

Location: Quake Arena

Time: This weekend (evenings)

Tickets: Rs.749 onwards

4.Gaurav Gupta Live – India Tour

Stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta brings his sharp observations on family, marriage, and daily quirks to the stage. His relatable humour makes this one a must-attend for comedy lovers.

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Time: Weekend evening

Tickets: Rs 799 onwards

5.Pratyush Chaubey Live

Known for his quirky punchlines, Pratyush Chaubey is back in Hyderabad with a fresh dose of humour. A light-hearted evening that’s sure to leave you smiling.

Location: The Comedy Theatre

Time: Weekend evening

Tickets: Rs.499 onwards

6.Clay Mirror Workshop

Take a creative break with the Clay Mirror Workshop. Learn to design and decorate your own mirror in this hands-on session, perfect for art lovers looking to try something new.

Location: The Chocolate Room Cafe, Kondapur

Time: Daytime, this weekend

Tickets: Rs.799 onwards

7.Garba Workshop by 1 Hundred Studio

Prepare for Navratri with Garba classes at 1 Hundred Studio. Fun, energetic, and festive, these sessions are perfect for anyone wanting to learn the vibrant dance style.

Location: 1 Hundred Dance Studio, Hyderabad

Time: Weekend sessions

Tickets: Prices available at studio

8.Garba Workshop by Jigar Soni

Choreographer Jigar Soni brings his expertise to Hyderabad in a grand Garba workshop. Learn the steps, enjoy the music, and get into the festive spirit with a lively cultural evening.

Location: Jalavihar Grand Lawn, Necklace Road

Time: Sunday evening

Tickets: Rs.1,200 onwards

With such a colourful line-up, Hyderabad’s weekend promises to be full of laughter, music, creativity, and dance. No matter your mood, there’s an event waiting for you.