Hyderabad: Cricketers are often remembered for their stunning shots, wicket-taking deliveries, and match-winning performances. However, for some, the most significant change in their lives happened off the field. A few renowned cricketers made the bold decision to change their religion, marking a pivotal point in their careers. Here’s a look at some of the most famous cricketers who changed their names and religion during their careers.

1. Mohammad Yousuf (From Yousuf Youhana) – Pakistan

Mohammad Yousuf, born Yousuf Youhana, was one of the few Christian cricketers to represent Pakistan. In 2005, he converted to Islam and changed his name to Mohammad Yousuf. After his conversion, his cricketing career saw a meteoric rise, with him setting world records, including the most runs in a calendar year (1,788) in Test cricket. His spiritual transformation marked a new chapter in his life, both on and off the field.

2. Tillakaratne Dilshan (From Tuwan Mohammed Dilshan) – Sri Lanka

Tillakaratne Dilshan, the Sri Lankan cricketer famous for inventing the “Dilscoop,” was born into a Muslim family as Tuwan Mohammed Dilshan. After his parents separated, Dilshan embraced his mother’s Buddhist faith and changed his name to Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Dilshan. This decision shaped his career as he became one of Sri Lanka’s most successful and versatile cricketers, amassing over 10,000 runs in ODIs.

3. Asghar Afghan (From Asghar Stanikzai) – Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan, one of Afghanistan’s most successful captains, made the decision to change his surname in 2018, adopting “Afghan” to better reflect his national identity. This change symbolized his pride in Afghanistan and his deep connection to the country. Under his leadership, Afghanistan played its first-ever Test match, marking a historic moment in Afghan cricket history.

4. Wayne Parnell – South Africa

Wayne Parnell, a talented South African pacer, was born into a Christian family but made the life-altering decision to convert to Islam. His conversion was motivated by his admiration for the principles of the religion, and he has since followed Islam devoutly. Parnell’s conversion reflected his personal growth, aligning his faith with his life’s journey, both on and off the field.

5. Vinod Kambli – India

Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting, was born into a Hindu family. However, after marrying a Christian woman, Kambli converted to Christianity. His decision was deeply influenced by his personal life, marking a significant shift in his religious identity. Kambli’s career, although filled with early promise, was marred by inconsistencies, but his conversion highlighted the influence of faith on his journey.

6. Bikash Rajan Das (From Hindu to Islam) – Bangladesh

Bikash Rajan Das, a Bangladeshi cricketer, was born into a Hindu family but later converted to Islam. His name change reflected not only his religious conversion but also his internal transformation. Known for his dedication to the game, Bikash made his mark on Bangladeshi cricket, embracing his new identity while continuing to pursue his passion for the sport.

7. Mahmudur Das (From Hindu to Islam) – Bangladesh

Mahmudur Das, another Bangladeshi cricketer, was born into a Hindu family but made the decision to convert to Islam later in his life. This change, much like others on this list, symbolized his spiritual and personal growth. His commitment to his new faith was a significant part of his identity and journey as a cricketer in Bangladesh.

8. AG Kripal Singh – India

Indian cricketer AG Kripal Singh was born into a Sikh family but later converted to Christianity to marry a Christian woman. This decision was driven by love and personal choice, highlighting the role of faith in his life decisions. Kripal Singh’s journey reflects the intersection of personal life and career, showcasing how religion can play a pivotal role in shaping one’s life.