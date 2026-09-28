8 held with 13 kg deer meat, air gun near Hyderabad

Police are trying to establish where the deer was hunted and how the meat was being moved.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:
Deer meat wrapped in orange cloth on a green background near Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Eight men were caught allegedly carrying about 13 kg of deer meat in two vehicles near the Raikal toll plaza in Ranga Reddy district, with an air gun that police suspect was used to hunt the animal.

Officers of the Special Operations Team (SOT) stopped the vehicles during a check on Sunday, September 27, and found the meat inside. Police seized the meat, the air gun and both vehicles.

The eight suspects were taken to the Kothur police station, where they are being questioned. Police are trying to establish where the deer was hunted and how the meat was being moved.

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Subhan Bakery

The District Forest Officer (DFO) and forest department staff reached the police station after being alerted and began collecting details. Forest officials and police are questioning the suspects together, and the seized air gun and vehicles are being examined.

Police have registered a case and are preparing to remand the eight men. Their identities have not been released.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:

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