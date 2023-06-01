8 killed in 3 road accidents in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Eight persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

Three members of a family were killed and two others were injured when a car in which they were travelling collided with an RTC bus in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred on Tirupati-Srikalahasti highway near Merlapaka Cheruvu in Yerpedu mandal.

The family from Mahabubabad district of Telangana was returning after darshan at Tirumala temple. A couple and their child died in the accident. The injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati and their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Ashok (40), Venkatamma (37) and their son Chary (6).

In another accident, three persons belonging to a family, were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling was crushed between two trucks at Konijerla in Khammam district of Telangana

According to police, a car was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction. A truck coming from behind also rammed into the car, killing three of its occupants on the spot. The injured were shifted to the Khammam hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh and Sujata and their 13-year-old son Ashwith.

In the third accident that occured in Rangareddy district of Telangana, two persons were killed and two others injured when a tractor overturned. The accident occurred at Alwal crossroads in Keshampet mandal. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Shadnagar.