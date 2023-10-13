8 Latest updates on Bigg Boss 17: Contestants entry to set pics

Mumbai: In just two days, the much-awaited premiere of Bigg Boss 17 will grace television screens, scheduled for Sunday, October 15. Fans are eager to get the latest updates regarding the show, and we’ve got you covered with a glimpse into what’s to come.

On Thursday, host Salman Khan took a tour of the Bigg Boss 17 House. His photos from the sets are going viral on social media. Have a look.

Today, Friday is the big day as the grand premiere shoot with Salman Khan and the contestants is set to take place.

All 17 contestants are poised to make their grand entry into the house tonight (October 13), building excitement among fans.

After the grand entry, contestants will have a rest day on Saturday to gear up for the adventure that awaits.

Starting from Sunday, their journey and the game within the BB 17 House officially commence.

According to the social media handle Bigg Boss Tak, the house this season boasts a European-themed design, promising a unique and captivating setting for the contestants’ experiences.

This season’s lineup includes an array of diverse personalities, each with their own stories and strategies to navigate the Bigg Boss journey.

