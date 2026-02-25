Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two famous South Indian actors, have confirmed their wedding plans. They will celebrate their marriage in Udaipur on February 26, with only close family and friends. The couple will have two ceremonies to honour both their cultural backgrounds. One ceremony will follow Telugu traditions, and the other will follow Kodava customs.

Celebrities’ Expensive Wedding Outfits

Celebrity weddings are known for their grand decorations and expensive outfits. People always look closely at the bride’s wedding dress. Here are some of the most expensive wedding outfits worn by Bollywood celebrities:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kanjeevaram Saree: Aishwarya wore a golden Kanjeevaram saree by Neeta Lulla, costing around Rs 75 lakh.

2. Sonam Kapoor’s Anuradha Vakil Lehenga: Sonam’s red lehenga cost over Rs 70 lakh and took six months to make.

3. Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi Lehenga: Alia wore a light-colored organza saree designed by Sabyasachi, worth Rs 50 lakh.

4. Anushka Sharma’s Pink Sabyasachi Lehenga: Anushka’s lehenga cost around Rs 30 lakh and was embroidered with flowers for her wedding to Virat Kohli.

5. Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi Lehenga: Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga worth Rs 18 lakh for her wedding to Nick Jonas.

6. Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi Lehenga: Katrina wore a red lehenga worth around Rs 17 lakh for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

7. Deepika Padukone’s Traditional Lehenga: Deepika wore a red lehenga worth Rs 12 lakh for her wedding to Ranveer Singh.

8. Kiara Advani’s Manish Malhotra Lehenga: Kiara wore a pink lehenga with Swarovski crystals designed by Manish Malhotra.

Will Vijay and Rashmika’s Wedding Outfits Be as Stunning?

Since both Vijay and Rashmika are known for their fashion sense, their wedding outfits are expected to be just as beautiful and grand as those of other Bollywood celebrities. Whether it’s a traditional lehenga, saree, or a mix of both cultures, their outfits will definitely be a highlight of the wedding.