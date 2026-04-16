8 pilgrims killed as car collides with lorry near Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

The victims were travelling to Mantralayam for darshan at Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th April 2026 7:08 am IST
Accident scene showing a severely damaged vehicle after collision with a lorry near Andhra Pradesh's Kurn.

Hyderabad: Eight people were killed and 12 others injured in a major road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Thursday, April 16.

The accident occurred near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero carrying pilgrims collided head-on with a ready-mix lorry.

According to police, five victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Yemmiganur. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

Subhan Bakery

The victims were residents of Karnataka’s Chikmagaluru district and were travelling to Mantralayam for darshan at Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple.

Police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th April 2026 7:08 am IST

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Mir Alamgir

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