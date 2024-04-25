8 Points about Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding has captured the attention of everyone. Following the grandeur of their lavish pre-wedding festivities in March this year, anticipation is building for the couple’s grand wedding. With their high-profile status and grand-level celebrations, the event is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

Several inside updates about their impending wedding have been making rounds on the internet. Let’s have a look at them.

Reports initially suggested that the wedding would take place in London, with the ceremony set for July.

However, recent reports indicate that the wedding will now be held in Mumbai, with Abu Dhabi rumored to host the sangeet ceremony. Confirmation is still pending.

The guest list features prominent Indian celebrities and international business leaders. Expected attendees include Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the Bachchan family.

Sports personalities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with Hollywood celebrities, are also likely to attend.

The wedding will also host international business magnates and political figures, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Ted Pick, Brian Thomas Moynihan, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Nita Ambani, known for her meticulous attention to detail, is overseeing the arrangements for the wedding.

The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with a nine-page dress code included in the invitation, giving guests time to prepare.

Reports state that the wedding to Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant will reportedly cost Rs 1200-1500 crore.

With a guest list featuring high-profile celebrities, business tycoons, and political figures, the upcoming wedding is one of the most anticipated events in the Indian social calendar.