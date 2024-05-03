8 soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus

This attack follows a reported decline in Israeli attacks over the past month, which the Syrian observatory's director attributed to the strikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Published: 3rd May 2024
Damascus: Israel launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights against a military site near Syrian capital Damascus, injuring eight soldiers and causing material losses, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.

While the Defence Ministry statement spelled no further details, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday that explosions were heard in the southwestern countryside of the capital Damascus, precisely along the administrative boundary shared with Quneitra province and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

According to the Britain-based watchdog group, the explosions were accompanied by the flight of suspected Israeli drones, Xinhua news agency reported.

The observatory’s director, Rami Abdul-Rahman, said that this is the only available information at present.

The targeted areas are known strongholds for elements of Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias, according to the observatory.

