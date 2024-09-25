8 TV actors who left showbiz: Sana Khan to Anjum Farooki

Mumbai: Indian television holds a special place in the hearts of viewers. People grow attached to their favorite shows and actors, tuning in daily. However, some popular TV stars have surprised everyone by stepping away from the spotlight, even when their careers were at their peak. Here are a few actors who left showbiz for various reasons.

1. Disha Vakani: Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani became a household name with her role as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her lively character and humorous dialogues won over millions. However, in 2017, she took maternity leave and has not returned to the show. Fans still eagerly wait for her comeback, but Disha seems happy away from the limelight.

2. Sangram Singh: Villain in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Sangram Singh, who played the role of Ashok Khanna in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was at the height of his career when he decided to quit acting. He moved to Norway with his wife, who works as a VAT consultant. Sangram has chosen a quiet life away from TV, and his fans miss seeing him on screen.

3. Anjum Farooki: Gauri from Balika Vadhu

Anjum Farooki became famous for her role as Gauri in Balika Vadhu. She was loved for her performance, but after marrying Saqib Syed in 2013, she left the entertainment industry. Anjum chose to focus on her family and has stayed away from acting since.

4. Anas Rashid: Star of Diya Aur Baati Hum

Anas Rashid, known for his role as Sooraj in Diya Aur Baati Hum, left TV after his show’s sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, ended. He hasn’t appeared in any shows or public events since, choosing to lead a private life away from the spotlight.

5. Somya Seth: Lead in Navya

Somya Seth, famous for her role in Navya, left showbiz after marrying politician Arun Rawa. She chose to step away from acting to focus on her family life and has stayed out of the public eye since.

6. Mohena Kumari Singh: Princess and Actress

Mohena Kumari Singh, a real-life princess of Rewa, gained fame through dance reality shows and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After getting married in 2019, she left the TV industry to focus on her family and royal duties.

7. Sana Khan: From Bigg Boss to a Spiritual Path

Sana Khan (Instagram)

Sana Khan, who became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss, left the entertainment industry in 2020. She surprised her fans by announcing that she wanted to follow a spiritual path and focus on serving humanity. Since then, Sana has dedicated herself to a new, more peaceful lifestyle, far removed from the glamor of showbiz.

8. Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar’s departure from television has sparked a lot of speculation. While there hasn’t been an official announcement confirming a permanent exit, she seems to have taken a break from acting for personal reasons. Some believe her break is related to motherhood, as she and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, welcomed their first child in 2023. Others speculate she may be seeking a specific role or project. For now, Dipika appears to be enjoying her time away from the industry, focusing on family and personal life.

These actors made their mark on Indian television before stepping away for personal reasons. Whether for family, spiritual growth or simply a desire for a new direction, they left the entertainment industry behind. However, their fans continue to cherish the memories they created on screen.