Hyderabad’s love for music needs no introduction. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping beats, Hyderabadis know how to turn an ordinary weekend into a memorable musical escape. Whether it’s grooving to Punjabi bangers, swaying to Bollywood hits, or vibing with regional Telugu tunes, the city keeps hosting something or the other for every kind of music lover.
So, if you’re planning a perfect weekend filled with good music and even better food, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a curated list of exciting concerts and live music events happening in Hyderabad this weekend.
Upcoming concerts, music shows in Hyderabad June
1. Box Office Saturdays Ft.DJ Aqeel
- Location: Big Bull Club, Hyderabad
- Date: 21st June
- Ticket Price: Rs 299 onwards
2. Mika Singh Live
- Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad
- Date: 21st June
- Ticket Price: Rs.1000 onwards
3. Geetha Madhuri Live
- Location: SVM Grand, Nagole
- Date: 21st June
- Ticket Price: Rs.500
4. World Music Day Tribute To SRK
- Location : Hard Rock Cafe Hitech City,Hyderabad.
- Date : 21st June
- Ticket Price : Rs. 500
5. Band Capricio Live
- Location: Big Bull Club, Hyderabad
- Date: 22nd June
- Ticket Price: Rs.299
6. Hyderabad Karaoke Open Mic
- Location: Krishna Studio, Hyderabad
- Date: 22nd June
- Ticket Price: Rs.149
7. The Djembe Circle
Location: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City.
Date: 22nd June
Ticket Price: Rs.999
8. Dastaan – E – Ghazal with Pratibha Singh Baghel
- Location: Shilpakala vedika, Hyderabad
- Date: 21st June
- Ticket Price: Rs 500 onwards
Whether you’re heading out with friends or planning a musical date night, these events are sure to hit the right note. Tickets available now on BookMyShow. So book your spot before it’s gone.