Hyderabad’s love for music needs no introduction. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping beats, Hyderabadis know how to turn an ordinary weekend into a memorable musical escape. Whether it’s grooving to Punjabi bangers, swaying to Bollywood hits, or vibing with regional Telugu tunes, the city keeps hosting something or the other for every kind of music lover.

So, if you’re planning a perfect weekend filled with good music and even better food, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a curated list of exciting concerts and live music events happening in Hyderabad this weekend.

Upcoming concerts, music shows in Hyderabad June

1. Box Office Saturdays Ft.DJ Aqeel

Location: Big Bull Club, Hyderabad

Date: 21st June

Ticket Price: Rs 299 onwards

2. Mika Singh Live

Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Date: 21st June

Ticket Price: Rs.1000 onwards

3. Geetha Madhuri Live

Location: SVM Grand, Nagole

Date: 21st June

Ticket Price: Rs.500

4. World Music Day Tribute To SRK

Location : Hard Rock Cafe Hitech City,Hyderabad.

Date : 21st June

Ticket Price : Rs. 500

5. Band Capricio Live

Location: Big Bull Club, Hyderabad

Date: 22nd June

Ticket Price: Rs.299

6. Hyderabad Karaoke Open Mic

Location: Krishna Studio, Hyderabad

Date: 22nd June

Ticket Price: Rs.149

7. The Djembe Circle

Location: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City.

Date: 22nd June

Ticket Price: Rs.999

8. Dastaan – E – Ghazal with Pratibha Singh Baghel

Location: Shilpakala vedika, Hyderabad

Date: 21st June

Ticket Price: Rs 500 onwards

Whether you’re heading out with friends or planning a musical date night, these events are sure to hit the right note. Tickets available now on BookMyShow. So book your spot before it’s gone.