8-yr-old missing girl rescued by Hyderabad police in 2 hours

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Chandulal Baradari near Kalapathar was found by the police on Thursday evening, August 22, within two hours of receiving the complaint from the mother.

According to the Hyderabad police, Khathija Fathima, a class 4 student went to buy milk to a nearby shop from her home around 4:30 pm, and did not return home. Her mother Rizwana Begum, noticing that the girl was not home, checked in and around their home and the shop. Upon not finding her daughter, she lodged a complaint at the Kalapathar Police station around 6 pm.

Based on the complaint, the police quickly formed three teams and started investigation to find Khathija, using leads from nearby CCTVs. As a result of focused efforts by the police, the missing girl was found near near Jama Masjid, Ramnas Pura and the Khathija Fathima was safely returned to her mother, Rizwana Begum.