80 pc Muslim women will vote for BJP in GHMC elections: Union Minister

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed that 80 percent of Muslim women have made up their minds to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Friday, February 27, he said that his claim stemmed from the findings of a survey done recently under the GHMC limits. He, however, didn’t name what survey was he referring to.

He predicted that BJP would surely win the GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, as he felt the people were vexed up with the temple vandalism in Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad and communal clashes in Banswada in Kamareddy recently, which he largely attributed to the friendship between the Congress and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He said that AIMIM floor leader’s criticism of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was also part of a sinister attempt of Congress and AIMIM to make it look like they were rivals, while they were actually sailing together on the same boat.

He strongly criticised Revanth Reddy for failing to deliver on his party’s 2023 election manifesto assurances like Rs 2,500 pension to every woman and unemployment honorarium among others.

He said the Congress government was only being known for demolishing houses in the state, instead of building houses for the poor.

Pointing out the recent demolition of 650 houses in Velugumatla Bhudaan lands in Khammam district, Bandi Sanjay said his legal team was coordinating with the victims, and his party workers were also lathi-charged while fighting for the victims.

“Instead of asking what the Centre has given to the state, which we have time and again been disclosed, explain what you did since you came to power. First say whether KCR perpetrated Rs 1.5 lakh crore scam or Rs 9,000 crore scam in Kaleshwaram Project. What is stopping you from bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he questioned Revanth Reddy.

BJP state president echoes Bandi Sanjay’s remarks

BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Congress and AIMIM have a secret alliance and the comments made by Akbaruddin Owaisi comparing Revanth Reddy with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that both were against Muslims, was nothing but a political drama.

Noting that Revanth Reddy and Akbaruddin were friends, he said they have always been together.

“To avoid losing the upcoming GHMC elections, Revanth Reddy has orchestrated these comments through Akbaruddin, to hide their alliance from the public,” Rao observed, also recalling Revanth Reddy declaring during the Jubilee Hills bye-election that “Congress is Muslim, Muslim is Congress,” which he said clearly showed their true political stance.

He further stated that in the recently held municipal elections, BRS, Congress, and AIMIM worked together to damage BJP’s winning prospects, and that they were using the same strategy for the GHMC elections.

He urged the people of Hyderabad to remain vigilant against” Revanthuddin and Akbaruddin”.

On the issue of Delhi Excise Policy case involving BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rao clarified that the Rouse Avenue Court’s decision regarding the discharge petition of Kejriwal and Kavitha was a purely legal process based on technical errors between the CBI and advocates.