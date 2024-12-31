825 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since October 7

The ongoing 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian-based resistance faction has exacted a significant toll on Israeli military personnel with 825 Israeli forces killed across Gaza since the began on October 7, 2023.

According to the Israeli daily paper Yediot Ahronoth, approximately 825 Israeli troops have been killed while conducting extensive ground and aerial operations in Gaza.

At least 40 Israeli troops have been killed in the Israeli-occupied city Jabalia in northern Gaza since last month, during which the regime has markedly intensified its deadly attacks and siege against the city, Hebrew media reported.

Also Read Over 200 journalists killed by Israel in Gaza

Recent military engagements

The al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group known as the Islamic Jihad also claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Nir Am, the UN declared illegal settlement in the northern sector of occupied Palestinian territory.

At the same time, reports indicated that at least one Israeli trooper was killed and several more grievously injured in the attack from Palestinian fighters targeting the forces in the city of Beit Hanoun on the northeastern perimeters of Gaza City.

Also Read Israel dropped over 85,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza since Oct 2023

The Israeli Channel 14 reported that the targeted contingent was the Netzah Yahuda Brigade.

According to the channel, the incident witnessed several resistance fighters employing sniper firearms to attack one of the troops, who had perched themselves on the third storey of the structure. The incident witnessed the killing of one trooper and the wounding of nine others.

Casualties in Gaza

On the other side, Gaza has witnessed disastrous consequences of Israeli military offence with reports suggesting that 45 550 Palestinian civilians including children and women killed since the war broke out.

Since the war, Israel has reportedly dropped more than 85,000 tonnes of bombs, targeting UN-based schools, refugee camps and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority.

In a statement, the authority said that the number of bombs dropped on Gaza surpasses that of World War II.