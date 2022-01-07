840 fresh Covid-19 cases added in AP

Amaravati: Coronavirus cases shot up to 20,79,763 in Andhra Pradesh as 840 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

This was the highest number of cases in a day in the state after October 2, 2021.

The latest bulletin said the total recoveries increased to 20,62,290 as 133 more got cured while the death toll touched 14,501 with one more fatality in a day.

The number of active Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,972, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam district reported 183 and Chittoor 150 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Krishna registered 88, East Godavari 70, SPS Nellore 69, Guntur 66, Vizianagaram 49, West Godavari 38 and Anantapuramu 33.

The remaining four districts added less than 25 new cases each.

Visakhapatnam district reported one fresh death in a day.