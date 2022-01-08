8,906 COVID-19 cases, four deaths recorded in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,906 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,39,958 and 38,366 respectively, the health department said.

In its bulletin, the health department said 508 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,63,056. The active cases in the state stood at 38,507.

The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 7,113 infections and three deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases, including 295 in Dakshina Kannada, 203 in Mysuru, 186 in Udupi, 183 in Mandya and 139 in Hassan and 111 in Bengaluru Rural.

Kalaburagi recorded one death. There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero fatality.

The positivity rate for the day was 5.42 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.04 per cent.

A total of 1,64,261 samples were tested in the state, including 1,35,291 RT-PCR tests on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.75 crore.

There were 1,65,880 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 8.95 crore, the department said.