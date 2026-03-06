8th Central Pay Commission: Govt invites representations from stakeholders

Over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners are looking for sign of an accelerated rollout of the 8th Pay Commission.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: The Eighth Central Pay Commission has invited representations from all stakeholders and their submissions would be received up to April 30, 2026, according to an official statement.

The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website.

“The structured format for submitting memorandum is also available at the MyGov.in portal (innovateindia.mygov.in),” according to Finance Ministry.

“The Commission has requested stakeholders to make submissions on the above portal only. Paper-based copies/emails/pdfs may not be considered by the Commission,” it further stated.

However, the full implementation of salary and pension hikes in FY27 remains unlikely.

The panel has been given an 18-month deadline to submit its report, which makes it unlikely that the salary and pension hike would be rolled out in FY27, according to earlier reports. In such a scenario, the panel may expedite its consultation with key stakeholders, and present its report way before the deadline that lapses in May 2027, the reports said.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) used to be reset to zero when a new pay commission’s recommendations are implemented and then they are then restored in stages.

Following the last revision in October, DA and DR stand at 58 per cent, the report said. The 7th Pay Commission had a fiscal impact of Rs 1.02 lakh crore, though the effective hike for employees was smaller after DA/DR adjustments, but the fiscal impact of 8th Pay Commission could be substantially larger at Rs 2.4-Rs 3.2 lakh crore due to a bigger workforce and more pensioners.

