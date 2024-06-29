8th Korean Film Festival returns to Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The 8th Korean Film Festival, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE and the Korean Cultural Centre, is making a grand return to Abu Dhabi and Dubai this July. This marks the first Korean film festival in Dubai since 2017.

Film enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to experience a diverse array of Korean films at VOX Cinemas, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, from 4th to 7th July, and at VOX Cinemas, Dubai Festival City Mall, from July 12 to 14.

This year’s festival theme, “freedom”, will be explored through a variety of genres and time periods, offering something for every taste, with a selection of fantasy, comedy, historical drama, mystery, musicals, and independent films to be featured.

Historical films such as “Road to Boston”, “Noryang, Deadly Sea”, and “Hero” will vividly depict the Korean people’s quest for freedom, while contemporary films like “Dream Palace”, “Love Reset”, and “Sleep” will tackle modern societal challenges and the resilience required to overcome them. Films like “Pororo Movie: Dragon Castle Adventure” will provide laughs for children, and “Alienoid Part 2: The Return to the Future” will offer fantasy thrills for adults.

Korean cinema has garnered significant recognition and adoration among UAE audiences, making this festival a perfect opportunity for local fans to gather and enjoy these cinematic gems amidst the summer heat.

Lee Yong-hee, Cultural Attache of the Korean Embassy, expressed enthusiasm about the festival’s return, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the Korean Film Festival back to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event not only showcases the rich and diverse storytelling of Korean cinema but also strengthens cultural ties between Korea and the UAE. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating freedom through film.”

The 8th Korean Film Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the spirit of freedom through the lens of Korean filmmakers.