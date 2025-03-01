With 9.96L students, Telangana gearing up for Intermediate exams

Hyderabad: Around 9.96 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate exams in Telangana, scheduled from March 5 to 25, 2025, across 1,532 exam centers.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, during a video conference with district collectors on Friday, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring smooth and fair examinations. She urged officials to work together to prevent any disruptions.

The police department has been directed to close Xerox centers during exams and enforce Section 144 around exam centers. Police stations will serve as secure storage points for question papers, and traffic will be regulated near crucial locations.

District collectors have been instructed to coordinate with the Postal Department for the safe and timely dispatch of answer sheets. Strict action will be taken against any officials or management found involved in malpractice.

Special arrangements will be made for differently-abled students, including the provision of scribes for visually impaired candidates.

Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Krishna Aditya, stated that Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will provide transport facilities for students. The Electricity Department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all centers.

The District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) will arrange ORS packets and other medical aid at each exam center.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all centers and integrated with the Command Control Centre at the Board of Intermediate office for real-time monitoring.