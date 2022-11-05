9 coaches of Nankana Sahib-bound special train carrying Sikh pilgrims derails in Pak

Lahore: Nine coaches of the Nankana Sahib-bound special train carrying Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday. No one was injured in the accident.

Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be observed on November 8.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when nine of its bogies derailed around 7.55 pm between Shorkot and Pir Mahl railway stations in the province.

However, no casualty was reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident and launched relief operations.

“Most of the passengers have been accommodated in the first part of the train (which was on track) and left for Nankana at 9:55. Arrangements have also been made for the departure of the remaining passengers. No injuries or casualties have been reported in this regard yet. DS Lahore along with the team is reaching the spot,” Pakistan Railways tweeted.

Most of the passengers were adjusted in another train and already left for Nankana, while arrangements were underway to send the remaining Sikh pilgrims as well.

It is not known whether the train was also carrying Sikh pilgrims from India.

Meanwhile, federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the incident.

The committee, comprising COPS Safety, CEN Open Lines and CME Carriage would dig out facts about the derailment and submit its report within three days.