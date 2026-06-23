9 fresh movie pairings to watch: Ranbir-Sai Pallavi to Ibrahim-Sreeleela

Indian cinema is entering an exciting phase where makers are trying new on-screen combinations. Fans are no longer only looking for hit pairs from the past. They also want fresh chemistry, new stories and surprising casting choices. This is why upcoming Bollywood and pan-India movies are already creating strong buzz.

New Bollywood Jodis In Upcoming Films

1. Several young actors are set to bring new energy to the big screen.

2. Raghav Juyal and Saiee M Manjrekar will be seen together in Ikaai

3. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela are expected to create interest with Diler

4. Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani will team up for Layka Layki

5. Mihir Ahuja and Prasanna Bisht are also coming together for an untitled small-town dramedy, which is expected to have warmth, humour and relatable emotions.

6. Vishal Jethwa and Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini is another pairing that has caught attention, especially because of the film’s genre and young appeal.

7. Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi In Ramayana

One of the biggest upcoming pairings is Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana. Ranbir plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s grand mythological film. This pairing has already become a major talking point among fans because both actors are known for strong screen presence and natural performances.

8. Salman Khan And Nayanthara, Big Pan-India Buzz

Salman Khan and Nayanthara coming together is another exciting update for movie lovers. Reports say they are part of Vamshi Paidipally’s big-budget pan-India film, tentatively called SVC63. This pairing brings together Bollywood mass appeal and South Indian star power.

9. Allu Arjun And Deepika Padukone In Raaka

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s pairing in Atlee’s Raaka is also among the most awaited combinations. With Atlee’s scale, Allu Arjun’s mass image and Deepika’s pan-India presence, this film has strong potential to become a major cinematic event.