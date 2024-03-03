9-month-old toddler kidnapped from Hyderabad, rescued in Zaheerabad

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 12:14 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Zaheerabad police apprehended a woman on Sunday, March 3, for allegedly abducting one of the twin female toddlers she had been caring for while the parents had taken the other child to the hospital.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Upon their return, they discovered both the caretaker, Shahjahana Begum, and the nine-month-old child were missing.

The couple approached the police for help who conducted an investigation into the matter.

MS Education Academy

Using CCTV cameras, the police discovered that Shahjahana Begum had boarded a Zaheerabad-bound bus from the Mahatma Gandhi bus station at Imlibun.

Then, the Madannapet police immediately alerted the Zaheerabad police, who were able to apprehend the woman as soon as the bus arrived in Zaheerabad.

The child was then handed over to their parents, the police said.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 12:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button